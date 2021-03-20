Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 444,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,073,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.48% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,240,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,257,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $93,219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after buying an additional 210,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 387,006 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,758 shares of company stock worth $18,116,774.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

NOVA opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

