Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 359,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

