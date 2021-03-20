Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

