Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 391.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,361 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $188,291,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 858,533 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $88.14 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.