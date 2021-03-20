Eaton Vance Management Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,162,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $410,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.10 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $145.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.