Eaton Vance Management Has $20.24 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $20,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

Shares of BFAM opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,256 shares of company stock worth $9,832,867. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.