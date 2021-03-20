Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.67.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $629.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $616.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

