Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

