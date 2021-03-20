Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,915 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Xilinx worth $18,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $193,700,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $120,108,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $79,164,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $73,351,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $63,685,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $122.88 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

