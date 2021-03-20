Eaton Vance Management Sells 22,282 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,282 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Nucor worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Nucor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

NUE stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

