Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,256 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $547.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.92. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $215.59 and a fifty-two week high of $608.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

