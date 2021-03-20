Eaton Vance Management Sells 267,921 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,921 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.82% of Phreesia worth $19,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

PHR opened at $55.18 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $330,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,641 shares of company stock valued at $28,436,503 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

