eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.73 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

