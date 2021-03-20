eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Boosted by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 14.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 4.57% of eBay worth $1,563,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 642,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 79,042 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in eBay by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 187,893 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. 10,317,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,039,749. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

