Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 541,922 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $207.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

