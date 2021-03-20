ECOMI (OMI) Price Up 232% Over Last Week

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, ECOMI has traded up 232% against the dollar. One ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $65.39 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00455766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00064509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050853 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00141999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00637317 BTC.

ECOMI Coin Profile

OMI is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

