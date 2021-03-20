Edgeless Price Up 99.2% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 99.2% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $4,641.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00051649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.79 or 0.00653916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024526 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034317 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

