Education Ecosystem Price Down 4.1% This Week (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $107,185.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.00649546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

