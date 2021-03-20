Eidoo (EDO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $597,644.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00636924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo (CRYPTO:EDO) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

