Electroneum Price Up 82.4% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $486.45 million and $5.81 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,847,602,137 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

