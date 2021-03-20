Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $355,873.69 and approximately $273.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.30 or 0.03125589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 42,966,493 coins and its circulating supply is 42,915,161 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.