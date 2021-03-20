Ellaism Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $327,194.91 and approximately $308.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.88 or 0.03095976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021236 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 42,985,946 coins and its circulating supply is 42,934,615 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.