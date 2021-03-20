Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $138.28 or 0.00240278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $110.22 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,037.31 or 0.03539999 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00048142 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,390,142 coins and its circulating supply is 17,158,930 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

