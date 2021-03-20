Emerald Crypto Trading Up 21% Over Last Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $180,516.53 and approximately $7.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

