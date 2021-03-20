Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Employers worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 152,931 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 5.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Employers by 254.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 170,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Employers by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EIG opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.57 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

