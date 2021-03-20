Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.13

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $57.45 million and approximately $130,613.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00460099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00064866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00141199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00698724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.