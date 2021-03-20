Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 632,105 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Enbridge worth $47,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,979. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

