Endor Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $87.48 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $71.07 million and approximately $87.48 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 78.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.01 or 0.00393344 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000968 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004971 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.21 or 0.04558817 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00066413 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

