Enigma Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.33 or 0.00394368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005290 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.91 or 0.04757602 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.