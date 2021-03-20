Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00392357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005045 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.01 or 0.04734524 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.