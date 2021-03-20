Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESVIF. CIBC began coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

