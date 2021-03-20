EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.22 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.22 billion and approximately $1.99 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00007522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005312 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,000,056 coins and its circulating supply is 951,499,643 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

