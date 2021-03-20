Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 104,254 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,254 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.54% of Liberty Latin America worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 5,858,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,238 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 659,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 544,178 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 438,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 391,339 shares during the period. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 614,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 378,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $14.44 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

