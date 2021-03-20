Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 148,204 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,204 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.01% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 428,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 216,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $451,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $80,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,206,453 shares of company stock worth $195,281,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

