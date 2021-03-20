Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 68,400 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.23% of CMC Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.34 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

