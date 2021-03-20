Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,601 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $184.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

