Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 16,272 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Bruker worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bruker by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Bruker by 2,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 393,317 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Bruker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bruker by 136.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 134,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,044,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $60.69 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

