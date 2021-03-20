Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of NVR worth $29,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,434.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,612.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,249.64. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,125.00 and a 12-month high of $4,832.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,023.60.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

