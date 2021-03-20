Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MSCI worth $26,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI opened at $410.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.82 and its 200 day moving average is $397.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

