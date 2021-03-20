Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,391 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Premier worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Premier by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Premier by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 39,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Premier by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Premier by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

