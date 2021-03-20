Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,847,000 after buying an additional 280,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,301 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

