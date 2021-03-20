Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.85 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.53 and a 1-year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

