Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $21.09 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,625 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.