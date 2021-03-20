Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $24.86 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.67% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $24,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $55,200,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

