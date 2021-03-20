Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $27.41 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $27,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $260.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.53 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

