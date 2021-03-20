Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $29.66 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $29,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $121.44 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.