Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,714 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Travelers Companies worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

