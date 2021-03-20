Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $27.38 Million Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,125,104. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $338.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.83 and its 200 day moving average is $277.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $99.99 and a 52-week high of $345.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.