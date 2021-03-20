Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.24% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $28,996,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $16,602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

