Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average of $156.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

